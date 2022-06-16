Macron, Scholz and Draghi arrive in Ukraine to offset criticism of 'foot-dragging'

UKRAINE - CRISIS

French President Emmanuel Macron (centre), German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (right) and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (left) travel by train to Kyiv on 16 Thursday June to offer European support to Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi have taken an overnight train to Kyiv, to show their backing for Ukraine as it struggles to withstand Russia's invasion.

Italian daily La Repubblica reported on Thursday that the three European leaders have taken a night train to the Ukrainian capital.

France's Ambassador to Kyiv, Etienne de Poncins, published on his Twitter account a photo taken in the Repubblica paper of the three leaders in a train en route to Kyiv.

Draghi, Macron et Scholz en direction de Kiev.

EU leaders accused of 'foot-dragging' by Kyiv

The visit by the three European leaders has taken weeks to organise with the three men looking to overcome criticism within Ukraine over their response to the war.

Kyiv has criticised France, Germany and, to a lesser extent, Italy, for alleged foot-dragging in their support for Ukraine, accusing them of being slow to deliver weapons and of putting their own prosperity ahead of Ukraine's freedom and security.

This comes as Macron visited Romania and Moldova earlier this week, underlining the proximity of the Ukraine war and the potential spill-over of the conflict into the disputed Transnistria region.

