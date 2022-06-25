Gunman kills two people at gay bar in Olso, ahead of Pride parade day

OSLO ATTACK

Two peoplle were killed and several injured when a gunman opened fire at a gay bar in the Norwegian capital, Oslo on 25 June, 2022.

A gunman has attacked a gay bar and surrounding streets in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, killing at least two people and injuring more than 20 on the day the city's LGBTQ community was due to celebrate its annual Pride parade.

The attack took place in the early hours of Saturday morning, with victims shot inside and outside the London Pub, a well-known gay bar and nightclub open since 1979, as well as at one other bar in the centre of the Norwegian capital.

"Many people were crying and screaming, the injured were screaming, people were distressed and scared - very, very scared," said Marcus Nybakken, who had left the London Pub shortly before the shooting and returned later to help.

"My first thought was that Pride was the target, so that's frightening."

One witness said a man arrived with a bag, took out a gun and started to shoot: "Then I saw windows breaking and understood that I had to take cover."

A suspect, a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin, was detained minutes after embarking on the shooting spree, according to police who said they believed he acted alone.

Two weapons, including a fully automatic gun, were reportedly retrieved from the crime scene.

"There is reason to think that this may be a hate crime," police said.

"We are investigating whether the Pride was a target in itself or whether there are other motives."

They added that the attack was also being investigated as a possible act of terrorism.

Norwegian police, who are not normally armed, will now carry guns until further notice as a precaution.

Norway's PST intelligence service added that it was investigating whether there could be further attacks.

Pride parade cancelled

Meanwhile, the organisers of Oslo Pride cancelled Saturday's parade, citing police advice. "We will soon be proud and visible again, but today we will mark Pride celebrations at home," they said.

King Harald of Norway said he and the royal family were devastated by the attack, which police said also left 10 people seriously wounded and 11 with minor injuries.

"We must stand together and defend our values: freedom, diversity and respect for each other," the 85-year-old monarch added.

The shooting took place just months after Norway marked 50 years since the abolition of a law that criminalised gay sex.

The Nordic nation of 5.4 million has lower crime rates than many Western countries, though it has experienced hate-motivated shootings, including when far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people in 2011.

