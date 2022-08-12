Paris calls on Moscow to withdraw troops from the Zaporizhzhia power plant, amid renewed bombing

UKRAINE - WAR

A Russian serviceman patrols Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station on May 1. A series of exchanges in recent weeks has made conditions at the plant more dangerous.

France has voiced its concern by the serious threat posed by Russia to the safety and security of Ukrainian nuclear facilities, specifically the Zaporizhzhia power plant. Russia and Ukraine repeatedly accused each other of shelling Europe's biggest nuclear facility as the UN proposes a demilitarised zone around the site amid fears of a catastrophe.

In a statement released Thursday, the French Foreign Ministry said Russia must immediately withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and return full control of the facility to Ukraine, the

It added that "the presence and actions of Russian armed forces in the vicinity of the plant significantly increase the risk of an accident with potentially devastating consequences."

Kyiv and the local pro-Russian authorities have accused each other of being responsible for renewed bombing of the nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.

UN calls for demilitarisation of Zaporizhzhia

Ukraine's Energoatom agency said the Zaporizhzhia complex was struck five times on Thursday, including near where radioactive materials are stored.

Russian-appointed officials said Ukraine shelled the plant twice, disrupting a shift changeover, according to Russia's TASS news agency.

This comes as the UN Security Council met on Thursday to discuss the situation, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling on both sides to halt all fighting near the plant.

"The facility must not be used as part of any military operation. Instead, urgent agreement is needed at a technical level on a safe perimeter of demilitarisation to ensure the safety of the area," Guterres said in a statement.

Russia seized Zaporizhzhia in March after invading Ukraine on 24 February.

The plant, near the front line of the fighting, is held by Russian troops and operated by Ukrainian workers.

Once again, humanity is playing with a loaded gun.



Leaders must stop knocking on doomsday’s door and take the nuclear option off the table for good.https://t.co/oa3kldQ7Q4 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 10, 2022

Pressure mounts for IAEA to be granted access

Meanwhile, at the Security Council meeting, the United States backed the call for a demilitarised zone and urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit the site.

Meanwhile, Russia's Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said the world was being pushed "to the brink of nuclear catastrophe, comparable in scale with Chornobyl."

He said IAEA officials could visit the site as soon as this month.

For his part, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy demanded that Russia return the plant to Ukrainian control.

Speaking in a video address, he said "Only a full withdrawal of the Russians ... and the restoration of full Ukrainian control of the situation around the station can guarantee a resumption of nuclear security for all of Europe."

France echoed Zelensky's demand, adding that Russia's occupation of the site endangered the world.

