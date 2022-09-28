EU suspects sabotage in mysterious Russian gas pipeline leak

ENERGY CRISIS

Gas bubbles from the Nord Stream 2 leak reaching surface of the Baltic Sea near Bornholm, Denmark, September 27, 2022.

The European Union believes sabotage is the most likely cause of leaks in two Baltic Sea gas pipelines between Russia and Europe, with EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen threatening the "strongest possible response".

The news comes after seismologists reported explosions around the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have been at the centre of tensions since Russia cut gas supplies to Europe.

As gas continued to leak into the Baltic, it remained unclear who might be behind the attack on the pipelines that Russia and Europe spent billions of dollars building.

The EU has in the past accused Russia of using gas supplies as a weapon against the West.

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, said in a Twitter post: “Nord Stream sabotage acts appear to be an attempt to further destabilise energy supply to [the] EU ...

"Those responsible will be held fully accountable and made to pay."

#Nordstream sabotage acts appear to be an attempt to further destabilize energy supply to EU.



We need an urgent and thorough investigation.



Those responsible will be held fully accountable and made to pay.



Our efforts to diversify energy supply away from Russian gas continue. — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) September 27, 2022

Probe

An investigation cannot begin until gas escaping from the pipes runs out, which some reports say should last for at least a week.

Russia has also said sabotage was a possibility and that the leaks undermined the continent's energy security.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he thought the leaks would "not have a significant impact on Europe's energy resilience".

Russia reduced gas supplies to Europe via Nord Stream 1 before suspending flows altogether in August, blaming Western sanctions for causing technical difficulties.

The new Nord Stream 2 pipeline had yet to enter commercial operations.

The plan to use it to supply gas was scrapped by Germany days before Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February.

