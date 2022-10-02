Denmark says ruptured Nord Stream 1 pipelines no longer leaking

ENERGY CRISIS

A leak at one of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines is seeing spewing gas into the Baltic Sea on 29 September, 2022.

Authorities in Denmark said Sunday that the Nord Stream 1 pipelines had stopped leaking natural gas into the Baltic Sea, a day after officials said the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipelines also appeared to have stop leaking.

Advertising Read more

The Nord Stream AG company informed the Danish Energy Agency that a stable pressure now appears to have been achieved on the Nord Stream 1 pipelines.

Undersea blasts that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines this week have led to huge methane leaks. Nordic investigators said the blasts have involved several hundred pounds of explosives.

A total of four leaks were discovered last week on the pipelines in the Baltic Sea near Denmark and Sweden.

While neither pipeline was in use at the time of the suspected blasts, they were filled with gas that has been spewing out and bubbling to the surface since Monday.

Methane plume

Norwegian researchers published a map projecting that a huge plume of methane from the damaged pipelines will travel over large swaths of the Nordic region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging the Russia-built pipelines, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore ruptured offshore infrastructure of Nord Stream's pipelines, the TASS news agency reported.

"There have never been such incidents. Of course, there are technical possibilities to restore the infrastructure, it takes time and appropriate funds. I am sure that appropriate possibilities will be found," he said.

(with AP, Reuters)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe