Detained Russian opposition figure Kara-Murza wins human rights prize

Human rights

Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza sits inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at the Basmanny court in Moscow on October 10, 2022.

Jailed Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza has won this year's Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize for what the Council of Europe called his bravery in standing up to Russia's leaders.

Advertising Read more

Kara-Murza, who holds both British and Russian citizenship, was imprisoned in April for denouncing the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

The longtime critic of President Vladimir Putin has since been charged with high treason, which could see him detained for two decades.

Courage

"It takes incredible courage in today’s Russia to stand against the power in place," said Tiny Kox, president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

"Today, Kara-Murza is showing this courage, from his prison cell."

The prize was handed to Kara-Murza's wife, Yevgenia Kara-Muza, at a ceremony in Strasbourg, France, where the Council of Europe's parliamentary assembly is based.

"The current Russian authorities – without intending to do so – have painted the portrait of a true patriot,” Yevgeniya said as she received the award on his behalf.

“Vladimir Putin's government sees such people as traitors.”

Russia quit the Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights watchdog, in March.

(with wires)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe