Two years after Brexit 'got done', poll shows many Britons want new referendum

According to a poll carried out by the Savanta data research group, more people in the UK believe Brexit has damaged the country's economy and influence on the world stage with indicators pointing towards a growing appetite for a second referendum on EU membership.

According to the Savanta survey published in the UK's Independent newspaper on Sunday, a majority of those polled believe that leaving the European Union has badly damaged key elements of the British economy and reduced the UK's ability to control its own borders.

On 1 January 2021, the UK officially left the European Union for good after months of protracted negotiations.

The split with Brussels followed the British referendum of 23 June 2016 in which almost 52 percent of Britons expressed their wish to leave the European bloc.

Now, two years after Brexit, almost two thirds of Britons questioned said they support new referendum on EU membership – 65 percent calling for a new vote, compared to 55 percent just a year ago.

Meanwhile, 22 percent want a return to the polls within five years, 24 percent within six to ten years and only 4 percent in more than twenty years.

Conversely, only 24 percent of those surveyed – compared to 34 percent a year ago – believe that there should be no new referendum.

Political and economic decline

In a country plagued by political crises – the last Prime Minister Liz Truss only stayed in power for 40 days before leaving office – but also affected by a latent economic crisis, the British people questioned in the Savanta poll believe that the country's ability to manage itself has deteriorated since leaving the EU.

56 percent believe that leaving the EU has worsened the economy (up from 44 percent) and 50 percent believe that it has reduced their ability to control their own borders (up from 43 percent).

In terms of image, half of those polled believe Brexit has worsened Britain's global influence

In the event of a new referendum, it is quite possible that the 2016 result would be reversed.

According to the same Savanta survey, 54 percent of respondents now believe that Brexit was the wrong choice for the country, compared to 46 percent previously.

