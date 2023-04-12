Black Sea security under the spotlight as Russia wavers on grain export deal

GEOPOLITICS

Russian navy vessels and fighter jets take part in a military exercise in the Black Sea.

A two-day conference on Black Sea security is underway in the Romanian capital Bucharest, with the defence and foreign ministries of both Ukraine and Romania taking centre stage, as Russia questions the future of a UN-brokered shipping deal signed with Ukraine in 2022.

The First Black Sea Security Conference kicked off in Bucharest on Wednesday against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has compromised maritime security in the Black Sea and Azov Sea regions.

Moscow has indicated that the outlook for the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal was not great as promises to remove obstacles to Russian agricultural and fertiliser exports had not been fulfilled.

The grain deal was reached last year in an attempt to ease a food crisis that predated the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but has been made worse by the ensuing war.

Strategy to respond to future threats

Ukraine initiated the First Black Sea Security Conference jointly with Romania in order to find effective ways to respond to the challenges facing the region.

The meeting is also part of the International Crimea Platform – a mechanism aimed at ending Russia's occupation of Crimea and restoring security in the Black Sea and beyond.

The ministers of foreign affairs and defenсe ministers, heads of international institutions, government officials and independent experts are taking part in the conference to examine the impact of Russia's war against Ukraine on regional security and discuss a possible strategy for responding to potential threats in the future. .

