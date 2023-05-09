Germany's Scholz says EU must not be daunted by Russia, but urges reform of the bloc

EUROPE DAY

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the EU won't be intimidated by Russia's 'show of force' at an address at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Europe Day, 9 May 2023.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has declared Russia's "show of force" in Moscow would not intimidate the European Union, which he says should reform to become a larger "geopolitical" bloc as the continent marks Europe Day.

Speaking to lawmakers in the European Parliament in Strasbourg this Tuesday, Sholz stressed that the EU should aim to strengthen its military and technological sovereignty – including pooling its defence procurement efforts – as well a forging new trade deals and setting aside long-running disputes over migration from outside the bloc.

However, the Chancellor added that the EU should stay "steadfast in [its] support for Ukraine, as long as it is necessary."

According to the Scholz, efforts to rebuild Ukraine – an aspiring EU member – will need “political and financial capital over the long term,” adding that a prosperous and democratic Ukraine would be the strongest counterpoint to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s "imperialist, revisionist and illegal policies on our continent.”

🔴 Watch live as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discusses his views on Europe’s challenges and future with Parliament members as part of the latest This is Europe debate 👇 — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) May 9, 2023

Standing strong against the Kremlin

He went on to urge Europe to stand strong against the Kremlin's war on Ukraine: "In Moscow, 2,200 kilometres northeast from here, Putin is parading his soldiers, tanks and rockets. Let us not be intimidated by such a show of force."

His speech was delivered on a day auspicious for both Europe and Russia as 9 May is the anniversary of the proposal that gave birth to the EU.

In Russia, the 9 May Victory Day parade marks the Soviet defeat of the Nazis in World War II.

Referring to how Germany's Nazi-era "imperialistic megalomania" gave way to the EU and its ambition for collective peace and prosperity, Scholz said: "None of us wants to be back at the time in Europe when the law of the strongest applied."

That, he said, "is why the message of 9 May is not what is coming out from Moscow today.

Entering a 'multi-polar' age

Meanwhile, Sholz said rivalry and competition with China has increased lately, but warned against efforts to decouple the bloc from its major trading partner – the United States – instead calling for a “wise de-risking” that would minimize the harm to European economies if tensions with Beijing flare.

And referring to a new world order of economic influence, the Chancellor highlighted that with the rise of heavyweight economies in Africa, Asia and South America, "the world of the 21st century will be multi-polar".

Those nostalgic for "great power status fantasies... are stuck in the past".

To bolster the EU's prospects as it navigates a changing world, Scholz argued that the bloc should make good on its promises to let Western Balkan neighbours join.

But that shone a light on the need of some serious housekeeping within the EU, notably how to streamline decision-making on defence and tax matters and do away with the veto power individual member states currently wield.

Also high on the agenda, is to ensure that all member states abide by EU democratic principles and rule of law, as many MEPs have been vociferous in their criticism of perceived democratic backsliding in Hungary and Poland.

