Macron announces Franco-Italian made missile system delivered to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed that the SAMP/T surface-to-air defense system pledged to Ukraine in February is now “deployed and operational".

French Air Force's soldiers operate a SAMP/T Mamba medium-range surface-to-air missile system during the military base of Capu Midia, North of Constanta, Romania, on the shores of the Black Sea, 6 December 2022.

The system is “protecting key installations and lives”, Macron said at a speech in Paris on Monday during at a conference of EU defense ministers, military officials from the United States and Nato, as well as industry executives.

"It really is Europe protecting Europe," he added, making reference to his opposition to a German proposal to develop an anti-missile defense system for Ukraine by purchasing equipment from the US and Israel.

Ukraine received two American-made Patriot air defense systems at the end of April.

For the French presidency, announcing the deployment of the SAMP/T Mamba shows that there is an alternative.

Ukrainian troops completed training in March on the SAMP/T Mamba medium-range surface-to-air system, which includes radar and eight Aster missile launchers, with a range of about 100 kilometers.

The system is intended to help Ukraine counter Russian drone and plane attacks.

Earlier in May, Ukraine Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said that air defense systems like the SAMP/T or Patriot were needed to protect against large-scale ballistic missile attacks.

A Mamba system is already deployed in Romania to protect the strategic Black Sea port of Constanta.

(with newswires)

