Europeans invited to pick theme for new, 'more relatable' euro banknotes

Single currency

People in the eurozone area have until the end of August to help choose a theme for the next generation of euro banknotes, as the European Central Bank prepares to revamp single currency for the first time in 20 years.

Euro banknotes are due to get a new look, as the European Central Bank prepares to overhaul their famously dull design.

Advertising Read more

The bank launched an online survey this week to get Europeans' views on seven potential themes for the new notes, which aren't expected to enter circulation until after 2026.

The choices include birds, rivers and culture, as well as more abstract ideas: "European values mirrored in nature", "Our Europe, ourselves" and "The future is yours". The final theme on the shortlist is hands, symbolising "all the people who have created Europe".

The ECB has been preparing to overhaul the banknotes since 2021, consulting experts and the public on a possible new look – the first major redesign since the euro notes were launched in 2002.

"After 20 years, it’s time to review the look of our banknotes to make them more relatable to Europeans of all ages and backgrounds," said ECB president Christine Lagarde, who told French media last year that she would like to see notes feature "great, true Europeans over the course of history" such as Leonardo da Vinci and Simone Veil.

However, with only six designs to fill – the €5, €10, €20, €50, €100 and €200 notes – representing all 20 EU countries that use the euro will be a challenge.

All euro notes currently feature illustrations of non-existent buildings and bridges. © REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

After a lengthy and sometimes contentious design process for the first euro notes, famous figures or national landmarks were passed over in favour of images of windows, doorways and bridges, supposed to represent "openness and cooperation".

To avoid complaints of unfairness, none of the pictures are of real places.

But that careful neutrality resulted in what many think is a boring or bland design, as a survey commissioned by the ECB found last year.

As well as giving the notes a new look, the redesign aims to thwart counterfeiters and reduce environmental impact.

After the public survey closes on 31 August, the ECB will decide on the new theme and announce it next year. A design competition will follow, with Europeans also getting the chance to vote on their favourite options before the ECB has the final say.

The winning design will be announced in 2026. It will then be up to eurozone members' national banks to print and distribute the new notes.

The bank says it is committed to ensuring that people can continue to pay in paper, even as card payments become more common and the EU starts work on a digital version of the euro.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe