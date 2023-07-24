Spain faces political uncertainty after right fails to win predicted majority

Spain elections

Spaniards faced political gridlock on Monday after the right failed to clinch the predicted decisive victory and no clear winner emerged in the country's general election.

Spanish Prime Minister and Socialist Party (PSOE) candidate for re-election Pedro Sanchez (L) and leader and candidate of conservative Partido Popular (People's Party) Alberto Nunez Feijoo waving at their headquarters in Madrid after Spain's general election on July 23, 2023.

The results from Sunday's vote left neither the left nor right bloc with an easy path to form a government.

The centre-right People's Party (PP) and the far-right Vox won a combined 169 seats in parliament, while the ruling Socialists (PSOE) and far-left Sumar won 153, well short of the 176 seats needed for a majority.

After winning the most seats, the People's Party (PP) will be given the first stab at trying to gather enough votes in parliament to win a prime-ministerial investiture vote.

But its alliance with the far-right Vox will make it difficult to gain support from any other faction.

Vox was routed, winning only 33 seats, a loss of 19.

Separatists become kingmakers

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the early general election after his Socialist party took a heavy battering in local and regional polls on 28 May that saw big gains for the conservatives and Vox.

His PSOE party has more options but faces potentially unpalatable demands from Catalan separatist parties. Those could include insistence on an independence referendum, triggering the kind of political chaos seen in October 2017 when Catalonia last tried to break from Spain.

Sanchez could win over left-wing separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), as he did to form a minority government in 2019. But he will likely also need the backing of the more hardline Junts (Together for Catalonia), which has not supported Sanchez in the past four years.

Junts has not conveyed a clear position. Its candidate for Congress, Miriam Nogueras, said any backing would be in return for a fresh independence referendum for Catalonia. The Socialists, which oppose independence and any vote on the issue, may have a hard time accepting such a demand.

Carles Puigdemont, one of the party's top leaders, said Junts would back neither Sanchez nor Feijoo. Puigdemont is living in self-imposed exile in Belgium and is wanted by Spanish authorities for leading a failed independence bid in 2017.

Sanchez has governed with a minority after forming a coalition with the far-left Unidas Podemos party and securing support for the investiture vote from Basque and Catalan pro-independence parties, drawing the ire of many Spaniards.

"The PSOE is at the mercy of Puigdemont," said Ignacio Torreblanca, head of the Madrid office at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

(with Reuters)

