'Ocean Viking' saves over 400 migrants on Mediterranean in two days

SOS Mediterranée says that the Ocean Viking rescue ship has saved at least 438 migrants in distress on the open seas over the last two days.

The rescue ship Ocean Viking has saved 438 migrants in distress in the Mediterranean over the last two days according to the SOS Mediterranee NGO.

According to the Marseille-based NGO, the rescues took place in international waters off the coasts of Libya and Tunisia.

The NGO announced on Thursday it had "rescued 272 people" of 23 different nationalities from three boats in the central Mediterranean, one of the most perilous maritime crossing in the world for migrants.

Those rescued included "32 unaccompanied minors, nine babies and five people with disabilities," according to SOS Mediterranée.

By Friday, the NGO confirmed it had rescued a further 166 people when it "went to the aid of a number of boats in distress."

🔴BREAKING



Près de 10 heures d'opérations non-stop 👇



Those on board were reportedly evacuated "in coordination with the Italian coast guards in the search and rescue area between Tunisia and Lampedusa."

Those on board were reportedly evacuated "in coordination with the Italian coast guards in the search and rescue area between Tunisia and Lampedusa."

The Italian island of Lampedusa, located just 145 kilometres from Tunisia, is the first port of call for many migrants seeking to make the treacherous sea journey from North Africa to Europe.

In total, 438 rescued people are currently on board the Ocean Viking.

The NGO added that the Ocean Viking was heading towards the northern Italian city of Genoa because the Italian authorities had ordered them to disembark the migrants at a distant port.

Record migrant deaths

According to the UN's International Organization for Migration, over 2,000 people have died or gone missing so far this year attempting to cross the central Mediterranean

The latest figure is significantly higher than for the whole of 2022, which was 1,417.

In June, one sinking alone in the western Mediterranean cost the lives of at least 82 people, one of the deadliest incidents involving migrants in the area.

In July, the Italian authorities detained the Ocean Viking for 10 days at Civitavecchia, after questioning the vessel's safety standards, before finally releasing it.

