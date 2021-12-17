European rugby matches between French and UK clubs postponed: organisers

European champions Toulouse are among the seven French sides whose Champions and Challenge Cup matches with UK clubs have been postponed this weekend owing to the French government's strict new coronavirus travel measures

Paris (AFP) – This weekend's European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup matches between clubs from the UK and France have been postponed due to strict coronavirus travel rules, organisers said on Friday.

Advertising Read more

The decision was "due to the new travel measures between the UK and France which are being introduced by the French government" the European Professional Club Rugby said in a statement.

France said Thursday that it would ban non-essential travel to and from Britain in a bid to check the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Seven matches across both European competitions have been postponed, with all the others scheduled to go ahead.

"The board received briefings from the three professional leagues (French, English and United Rugby Championship) and which included updated information from the respective governments," the statement said. "However, there were insufficient assurances that these matches would not be at risk."

Three matches had already been cancelled -- the Champions Cup games between Montpellier and Leinster and Racing 92 v Ospreys, as well as a Challenge Cup match between Pau and English Premiership side Saracens. All three French sides have been awarded 28-0 wins after Covid outbreaks in the opposition camps.

Postponed matches:

Champions Cup

Bath (ENG) v La Rochelle (FRA), Sale (ENG) v Clermont (FRA), Scarlets (WAL) v Bordeaux-Begles (FRA), Toulouse (FRA) v Wasps (ENG), Stade Francais (FRA) v Bristol Bears (ENG)

Challenge Cup

Worcester (ENG) v Biarritz (FRA, London Irish v Brive (FRA)

© 2021 AFP