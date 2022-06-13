F1 could make South Africa return: sources

Max Verstappen, who won Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, could be racing in South Africa in the future if the country returns to the Formula One circuit

Paris (AFP) – Formula One could return to South Africa next season after a hiatus of more than 30 years, F1 sources said Monday.

Advertising Read more

Formula One's chief executive Stefano Domenicali is visiting the country and the Kyalami circuit, to the north of Johannesburg, this week.

It hosted races between 1967 and 1985 before disappearing from the calendar due to the apartheid regime.

The sources said there is not yet any agreement or confirmation that a race will be held in the Rainbow Nation.

Earlier this season, F1 announced a Grand Prix would be held in Las Vegas next year while races in France and Belgium are yet to be confirmed.

The organisers are planning a record 24 races next year, but that includes a race in China where the Covid-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of the Shanghai race every year since 2020.

© 2022 AFP