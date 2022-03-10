Farrell restores Sexton to lineup for crucial England clash

Ireland talisman Johnny Sexton will start at fly-half for the crucial Six Nations match with England at Twickenham a place where he enjoyed securing the 2018 Grand Slam but two years later produced a rare below par performance

Dublin (AFP) – Ireland talisman Johnny Sexton is restored to the fly-half starting berth for Saturday's crucial Six Nations match with England where victory would ensure the Irish maintain hopes of the title.

Sexton, who signed a final contract extension taking him up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup on Tuesday, was on the bench for the previous 57-6 victory over Italy as Joey Carbery started.

Carbery had also started the 30-24 defeat by France when 36-year-old Sexton was injured.

However, head coach Andy Farrell has opted for Sexton -- who will win his 104th cap -- alongside his Leinster team-mate and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park.

The Ireland captain's greater experience and his refusal to accept defeat appears to have got him the nod although 26-year-old Carbery won praise for both of his performances.

Sexton has enjoyed one of the best days of his career at Twickenham when the Irish clinched the 2018 Grand Slam but also one of the most under-par performances of his life in the 2020 24-12 defeat there.

"There are probably 10 players who sit at number one in only being satisfied if they win and Johnny is one of them," said Farrell at a press conference following the unveiling of the team.

"He is fantastic to work with because not only does he care about his own performance but equally so of the team's display.

"He is a team player first and foremost.

"He is also so driven and I think that is a reason for longevity in any walk of life."

Farrell has also restored Bundee Aki to renew his centre partnership with Garry Ringrose -- the former missed the Italy match due to a niggle -- and Andrew Conway comes back on the wing.

Mack Hansen misses out as a result as Farrell retains New Zealand-born wing James Lowe after he impressed on his return to the team against Italy.

"James' aggression in the Autumn Tests stood out as did his learnings he had taken from the Six Nations earlier that year (he was criticised for his defensive displays especially)," said Farell of his preferring Lowe to Hansen.

"He has learned how to play at Test level and it is something we want to see again at the weekend.

"He is a big threat ball in hand and has a fine left boot.

"Being on the left wing with that powerful boot is a big advantage for us."

Veteran backrow forward Peter O'Mahony gets the nod ahead of Jack Conan and another seasoned campaigner, Cian Healy, will win his 115th cap as he is chosen to start in the absence of injured prop Andrew Porter.

Conan has been the preferred starter in the Wales and France matches but Farrell said the 82-times capped O'Mahony merited his starting role.

"Pete is in good form, not just physically, as he is a good emotional leader for us as well," said Farrell.

Ireland are second in the Six Nations table after two wins in three matches, three points behind unbeaten France. England are third, one point behind Farrell's men.

A win would keep the Irish in the hunt for the championship title, dependent on results by France, who play Wales on Friday and round off their campaign against England on March 19.

England coach Eddie Jones said earlier in the week that Ireland were favourites.

Sexton dismissed that tag as irrelevant and Farrell gave it short shrift too.

"It does not bother me whatsoever," said Farrell.

"Eddie has also said praise makes you weak.

"We will make sure we take care of our own house and that we are ready to perform."

Team (15-1)

Hugo Keenan; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne; Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy

Replacements: Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Robbie Henshaw

Coach: Andy Farrell (ENG)

© 2022 AFP