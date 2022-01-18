Farrell returns as England captain for Six Nations

London (AFP) – Owen Farrell will captain England in the upcoming Six Nations after coach Eddie Jones announced a 36-man squad on Tuesday.

With the in-form Marcus Smith set to start at fly-half for England in their tournament opener away to Scotland on February 5, Farrell could be deployed as a centre rather than a No 10.

Uncapped Bath fly-half Orlando Bailey was included but experienced playmaker George Ford's international exile continued despite an impressive start to the season with Premiership leaders Leicester.

Utility back Elliot Daly also missed out despite his recovery from a stress fracture.

His Saracens team-mates Billy and Mako Vunipola were again omitted by Jones as the Australian continues to refresh his squad ahead of the 2023 World Cup in France.

Back-row forward Sam Underhill, another member of the squad that helped England reach the 2019 World Cup final, also remained out in the cold.

The 30-year-old Farrell, a veteran of 100 Tests, has been sidelined from all rugby since suffering an ankle injury during a Test against Australia at Twickenham in November.

Courtney Lawes stood in as skipper for November's victories over world champions South Africa and Tonga.

But having had surgery, Farrell has been recalled by Jones and could now look to prove his fitness by playing for Saracens against London Irish on Sunday.

At the other end of the experience spectrum Alfie Barbeary, Ollie Chessum, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Hassell-Collins and Luke Northmore have all been included.

