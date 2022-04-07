Fast track: New-look Albert Park greets return of Australian GP

The Albert Park circuit in Melbourne has undergone a number of changes

Melbourne (AFP) – Melbourne did not host an F1 grand prix for the past two years because of the pandemic, a break that allowed organisers to make the most significant changes to the Albert Park circuit since it first hosted a race in 1996.

Advertising Read more

The track has undergone a full resurfacing, seven corners have been modified and two removed, reducing the number of turns to 14 on what is being billed as an improved, more aggressive track with better overtaking opportunities.

AFP Sport looks at the key changes ahead of Sunday's third race of the Formula 1 season:

Turn 1

A notorious hot spot for crashes, where the race can be won and lost, the right-handed Turn 1 has been widened by 2.5 metres on the inside.

The old Turn 1 at Albert Park was notorious for crashes at the start Peter PARKS AFP

Designed to ease the bottleneck as drivers jockey for position off the grid, it should provide more racing lines, allowing for better opportunities to overtake in the crucial opening moments of the race.

Turn 3

Following the changes to Turn 1, drivers will be set up to take advantage of new race lines offered by Turn 3, a sharp right-hander which has been widened by four metres.

It should allow greater passing opportunities, with the minimum corner speed increased to 110 kilometres (68 miles) per hour from 102 kph.

Turn 6

Once an awkward right-hander, the modifications for 2022 have created the largest speed increase anywhere on the circuit.

Previously, cars would slow to around 149 kph, but will now fly through at 219 kph thanks to a 7.5 metre widening of the corner to flatten out the apex.

Valtteri Bottas in a Mercedes won the last Grand Prix at Albert Park, in 2019 William WEST AFP

The quicker pace should also reduce turbulent air from impacting the aerodynamics of following cars.

Turns 9 and 10

The chicane has been removed, leaving the longest straight on the circuit at 1.3 kilometres with speeds of more than 330 kph anticipated.

It will provide a new Drag Reduction System (DRS) zone -- where drivers within one second of the car in front can open a flap mounted on the rear wing to increase top speed and aid overtaking.

It means cars will now approach the new Turns 9 and 10 chicane (previously Turns 11 and 12) at a blistering pace.

Turn 11

The approach to this right-hander (previously Turn 13) has been widened on the inside, giving drivers new options to overtake under hard braking and still negotiate the corner successfully.

- Turn 13

A challenging corner where drivers can easily make mistakes, the penultimate turn has been widened by 3.5 metres to make it harder for the lead car to defend its position.

- Pitlane

With every fraction of a second counting, the pitlane has been widened, which should allow an increase in the speed limit from 60 kph to 80 kph, pending approval from the sport's governing body.

The pitlane has been widened with plans to increase the speed limit Asanka Brendon RATNAYAKE AFP

The move should make changing tyres less of a time penalty for drivers, opening up more strategic options.

© 2022 AFP