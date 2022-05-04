Forest defender's dad had cardiac arrest before promotion showdown
Issued on: Modified:
London (AFP) – Nottingham Forest defender Steve Cook thanked paramedics for saving his father's life just before the crunch English Championship promotion showdown at his former club Bournemouth.
The home side won 1-0 on Tuesday to secure a return to the Premier League with substitute Kieffer Moore scoring the only goal of the game in the 83rd minute.
Afterwards, former Bournemouth captain Cook, 31, tweeted: "First of all a big congratulations to @afcbournemouth on promotion.
"But tonight I need to thank the paramedics at the game.
"Unfortunately my dad suffered a cardiac arrest just before the game and they managed to bring him back to life.
"I'll forever be grateful for their actions."
Bournemouth tweeted back: "Thoughts with you, Cookie. Fingers crossed for a speedy recovery."
Cook, who was returning to the Vitality Stadium for the first time since moving between the second-tier clubs in January, was substituted in the 84th minute.
His Forest side, who needed a win to leapfrog the Cherries in the table, will now try to end their 23-year Premier League exile via the Championship play-offs.
© 2022 AFP