Former Italy PM Berlusconi released from Milan hospital

Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi was released Saturday from hospital after being admitted earlier in the week for complications linked to a coronavirus infection last year.

The 84-year-old, who has been in and out of hospital in recent weeks, managed to exit Milan's San Raffaele hospital while evading a throng of photographers and TV cameras awaiting his release outside one of the central doors.

Italian newswire AGI wrote that Berlusconi was on his way to his home outside Milan after being released.

He was admitted on Tuesday, the fourth time this year the media tycoon was hospitalised.

"Berlusconi is a lion," the head of his Forza Italia party, Antonio Tajani, told Skytg24 television ahead of his release.

"He had some problems, he was feverish, but I think that in a few hours he will be out of San Raffaele."

Berlusconi has dominated public life in Italy for decades, but has been set back by a string of health issues in recent years, including open heart surgery in 2016.

He was admitted to a hospital in Monaco for heart problems in January, just months after spending 11 days in the hospital in September after contracting coronavirus.

