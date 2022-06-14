Former Man City star Kompany appointed as Burnley boss

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is the new manager of Championship side Burnley

London (AFP) – Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has been appointed as the new manager of Burnley, the Championship club announced on Tuesday.

The Belgian, 36, who left his job as Anderlecht head coach last month, said he was "excited by the challenge ahead".

"Burnley Football Club is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager," said Kompany, who takes over from caretaker Mike Jackson.

Jackson replaced Sean Dyche in April but could not save the club from relegation to the second-tier Championship.

"I'm excited by the challenge ahead," said Kompany.

"I'm looking forward to getting to work with the players and creating a positive, winning team for our fans when we return to Turf Moor.

"I've been impressed by the board's vision for the club which aligns with my own and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season."

