Former youth star Ibitoye returns to England with Bristol

London (AFP) – Bristol have signed former England Under-20 international wing Gabriel Ibitoye from the Tel Aviv Heat for next season, the English Premiership club announced Monday.

The 24-year-old, once one of the rising stars of English rugby union, made his name at reigning English champions Harlequins before moving from London to France, where he played for Top 14 clubs Agen and Montpellier.

He then made a surprise move to Israel, playing for Tel Aviv in the Rugby Europe Super Cup.

"Gabriel is a hugely-talented player with the pace and versatility to threaten opposition defences," said Bristol boss Pat Lam in a club statement.

"Coming back to the Gallagher Premiership is an exciting challenge for him.

"We see huge potential in a young player who was in the conversation for an England call-up a couple of years ago."

© 2022 AFP