Fox wins Ras Al Khaimah Classic, heads for dad time via quarantine

Ras al-Khaimah (United Arab Emirates) (AFP) – New Zealand's Ryan Fox claimed his second European Tour victory on Sunday, winning the Ras Al Khaimah Classic by five shots, and then turned his attentions to some dad time with his infant daughter.

Advertising Read more

Fox's wire-to-wire victory, thanks to a 22-under total of 266, follows his maiden title at the 2019 World Super 6 Perth.

England's Ross Fisher finished in second on Sunday, a shot clear of Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal, South Africa's Zander Lombard and Hurly Long of Germany.

Fox's daughter Isabel was born in December 2020 and the 35-year-old could not wait to get home and see her - after spending ten days in hotel quarantine due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I was definitely thinking about the family coming down the last couple of holes, it's pretty big for them," Fox told the European Tour site.

"They've got to come over to Europe every year and it's a little bit harder with a little one now and this win makes it a little bit easier for them to do that.

"I'm a bit disappointed that I missed her walking and I've got ten days in a hotel when I get home to think about that as well and I'm very much looking forward to seeing them when I get out late February."

© 2022 AFP