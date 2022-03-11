France beat Wales 13-9 to stay on course for Six Nations Grand Slam

Over and in: France's Anthony Jelonch scores the only try in Cardiff

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) – France kept their bid for a first Six Nations Grand Slam since 2010 on track after edging Wales 13-9 in a thoroughly absorbing Test in Cardiff on Friday.

Fabien Galthie's side arrived in the Welsh capital on the back of three convincing wins over Italy (37-10), Ireland (30-24) and Scotland (36-17) and now have a tilt at the Grand Slam when they play England in Paris on March 19.

Wales did well to close down their play-making captain Antoine Dupont and posed a threat right to the end of an often-frantic encounter at a Principality Stadium 11,000 supporters short of its full 74,500 capacity.

France led 10-9 at half-time, Anthony Jelonch scoring the only try, full-back Melvyn Jaminet kicking the conversion and penalty, while Dan Biggar kicked three penalties for the home side.

A sole Jaminet penalty in the second-half sealed victory.

France didn't have to wait too long before getting on the scoreboard, Jaminet knocking over a second-minute penalty after Josh Navidi strayed offside.

Biggar levelled the scores with his own penalty minutes later as France obstructed the fly-half's kick-chase.

The visitors then showed the attacking prowess that has been a feature of their play, stretching Wales on the right before quickly recycling to the left flank.

The ball was moved simply through the hands, the overlap beautifully exploited for Jelonch to cross for a try Jaminet converted.

A great tackle by the impressive Taulupe Faletau on Jaminet led to a second Biggar penalty as Wales rallied, successfully attacking Cameron Woki in the line-out.

But the French, led by backrowers Jelonch, Francois Cros and Gregory Alldritt were quick to nullify the Welsh attack, outjackling isolated players throughout the match.

A booming, spiralled 50-22 kick by Biggar pushed Wales deep into French territory, with the throw-in for an attacking line-out.

Whilst the French dealt with the maul, Biggar hit a third, simple penalty after a ruck offence to keep the home side well and truly in the game at 10-9 at half-time.

French frustrations at not having pulled away by more than a point were best summed up by a 55-metre drop-goal from Jaminet that fell well short.

Jaminet opened the second period with a penalty after Adam Beard was caught offside, but it was far from plain sailing for the unbeaten side.

Romain Ntamack, like Dupont, well closed down by the Welsh defence, went wide with a drop-goal as a raft of replacements added to the disjointed nature of a tight second-half.

Wales, who came into the match with just a solitary win over Scotland (20-17) in three games, having lost to Ireland (29-7) and England (23-19), boldly opted for a scrum over a kick to the corner with 10 minutes to play.

Desperate French defence repelled phase after phase of attack, Ntamack eventually intercepting a forced Biggar pass.

France cleared long up the pitch and won a penalty which Jaminet sliced from 49 metres out.

They then camped out in Welsh territory, awaiting a mistake, which duly came, heralding the end of a breath-taking game.

© 2022 AFP