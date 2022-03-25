France captain Dupont named Player of the Six Nations

Decisive score: Skipper Antoine Dupont seals a Grand Slam for France with their third try against England

Dublin (AFP) – France captain Antoine Dupont was named as the Six Nations Player of the Championship on Friday after leading Les Bleus to a Grand Slam.

It was the second time the scrum-half had won the award following his 2020 success.

Dupont led France to their first Six Nations title and Grand Slam in 12 years at home to England last weekend, scoring his side's third and final try in a 25-13 win at the Stade de France.

The Toulouse scrum-half became only the third player after former Ireland centre Brian O'Driscoll and current Scotland captain Stuart Hogg to win the individual award more than once.

Dupont, the current world player of the year, was shortlisted alongside France team-mate Gregory Alldritt and Ireland flanker Josh Van Der Flier.

The winner was decided by a fan vote, with 25-year-old Dupont polling nearly 50 percent.

"Antoine is a truly special player, and central to a France team that goes from strength to strength," said Six Nations chief executive Ben Morel.

"He also has a gift to put fans on the edge of their seats whenever he has his hands on the rugby ball.

"This year's Championship was incredible for so many reasons, and the final game in Paris was a fitting finale, with Antoine and his team winning a Grand Slam."

© 2022 AFP