France centre Danty out of Ireland game

Paris (AFP) – France centre Jonathan Danty will miss this weekend's Six Nations match with Ireland due to an ankle injury, the French Rugby Federation announced on Monday.

La Rochelle's Danty, 29, came off after an less than an hour of Sunday's victory over Italy for Yoram Moefana and has been replaced in the squad by uncapped Lyon fly-half Leo Berdeu.

Bordeaux-Begles' Moefana or Racing 92's Virimi Vakatawa are the contenders to replace Danty in Les Bleus' midfield for Saturday's game in the French capital.

Earlier, Clermont prop Daniel Bibi Biziwu, who has yet to make an international appearance, pulled out of the set-up after contracting Covid-19 with Danty's club team-mate Dany Priso taking his place.

Priso, 28, made the last of his 14 Test appearances in August 2019.

Next year's Rugby World Cup hosts are set name their team for this weekend's fixture on Thursday, with head coach Fabien Galthie returning to a hands-on role after missing the Italy win with coronavirus.

