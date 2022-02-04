France coach Galthie positive for Covid-19 before Six Nations opener

Fabien Galthie took over as France head coach after the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Paris (AFP) – France head coach Fabien Galthie said on Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus, two days before hosting Italy in their Six Nations opener.

Galthie had symptoms on Wednesday before a PCR test a day later and the 52-year-old said manager Raphael Ibanez will take charge of the team for this weekend's fixture.

"I feel good, I had some small symptoms on Wednesday," Galthie told AFP.

"But everything has been organised for Sunday's game since I've been in isolation.

"I watch images from training, the staff will take over under the control of Raphael Ibanez.

"Sunday I will be at a distance with a telephone with some brief exchanges, before, after and at half-time," he added.

Galthie also contracted the illness during last season's Six Nations which caused the game against Scotland to be postponed.

