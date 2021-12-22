France's Noel tops slalom times at Madonna di Campiglio

Clement Noel has finished second in the slalom standings of the World Cup for each of the last three years

Madonna di Campiglio (Italy) (AFP) – Clement Noel took a step towards winning a second straight slalom race in this season's alpine skiing World Cu=p after leading the way in Wednesday's first run at Madonna di Campiglio.

Slalom specialist Noel led the way in Italy with time of 45.73 seconds, 0.53sec ahead of Sebastian Foss-Solevaag to lay down a marker for the evening's second run at 2045 local time (1945 GMT).

Sweden's Kristoffer Jakobsen was third, 0.70sec away from Frenchman Noel.

Noel, 24, has finished second in the World Cup slalom standings for each of the last three seasons but performed like he was keen to make the step up this campaign.

Reigning slalom champion Marco Schwarz did not finish his first run leaving the piste clear for Noel to take home the second race in the discipline of the men's season.

Should he take the win it would mean being on a perfect 200 points, while Schwarz is yet to score a point in slalom.

