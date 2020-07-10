As France's Covid-19 health emergency ends, what changes now?
France's health emergency that started on 23 March to counter the Covid-19 epidemic draws to an end on Friday. From 11 July, the country will move into a transitional period of four months, where some restrictions will remain.
5,000 spectators allowed at sports events
From Saturday 11 July, the public will be able to enjoy sports events in stadiums and racetracks – but with a "maximum capacity" of 5,000 people. Cinemas, holiday resorts, casinos and recreation centres already opened on 22 June.
Sailing the rivers, but not yet the seas
River boat cruises are allowed again and travellers will be able to move between European ports on ships of limited size. Ocean cruises may again be possible as of September, but authorities prefer to wait the end of the summer for a final decision.
No more cheap masks
Prices for surgical face masks were artificially set at 95 cents per item (80 cents in wholesale), but as of 11 July, shops can charge market price.
Sick pay delay
During the crisis, public and private sector workers were paid as of the first day they called in sick. From 11 July, public sector workers will only be paid from the second day, while those in the private sector won’t have an income for three days.
Evictions possible again
A temporary halt on evictions on people not able to pay rent or mortgage (in place since 1 November) was extended to 10 July as a result of Covid-19, which affected budgets of many households. People who were not able to pay electricity or gas were exempt as well. But as of 11 July, procedures to evict people or stop gas or electricity supply due to default are again possible.
Lower tax ceiling on income generated by overtime work
During Covid-19, people could earn up to 7,500 euros in overtime without being taxed. That threshold will now drop to 5,000 euros.
Restrictions remain on theatres
Among the restrictions that will continue after the health emergency is lifted: if theatres expects an audience of over 1,500 people, they will have to declare it in advance.
Cover up in the subway
The wearing of masks remains obligatory for people using public transport.
Nightclubs a no-go
Fairs, exhibitions and night clubs will not open during the four month transitional period. The government will look into when it will be possible to return to normal.
