French doctors call for more stringent rules on face masks

A worker in protective gear sprays disinfectant at Paris-Orly Airport on its re-opening day after shutting due to Covid-19 pandemic, 26 June, 2020.

A group of 14 French doctors has urged stricter measures on the wearing of face masks, in order to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 cases.

Advertising Read more

"Wearing a mask is not only to protect yourself, but also to prevent the spread of the virus – as long as everyone wears it!" wrote the doctors in an open letter published in the French daily Le Parisien.

They wrote that they feared people are beginning to neglect the social distancing measures that are still in place.

Not only did the doctors, from different disciplines, call for mask-wearing inside public building, but also reminded people to wash their hands and continue practising social distancing.

"It would be most unfortunate if these effective and accessible methods were not used," they added.

Their plea was backed by messages from Prime Minister Jean Castex and Health Minister Olivier Veran, as vacationers set off for their summer holidays.

Authorities said Friday that the numbers of new coronavirus infections had begun to rise, even though the infection numbers remain low.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe