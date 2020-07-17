France sees rise in Covid-19 cases, deaths as vigilance wanes

People enjoy the sun on the banks of the river Seine, in Paris and are less vigilant towards the Covid-19 despite calls from authorities.

The Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo has voiced concern over an increase in Covid-19 related hospital admissions while France recorded 18 new fatalities in 24 hours.

Advertising Read more

Hidalgo said hospitals in Paris indicated a slight rise in the number of Covid-19 admissions after having recorded none in the last few weeks.

“We need to be very, very cautious. Hospitals and doctors have recorded an increase in the number of Covid-19 related cases even if is not yet alarming,” Hidalgo told France Info radio.

She warned that people around Paris were now being less vigilant.

“It was so hard to be confined for several months – especially for young people who felt they sacrificed a few months of their life and who now want to go out in groups.”

The French Public Health Agency on Thursday announced 18 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. It brings the total Covid-19 related fatalities to 30,138 since the beginning outbreak.

The agency said 16 departments across the country had seen increases in hospital admissions.

Health Minister Olivier Véran said 1.5 million screening tests have been delivered across the Ile-de-France region, which remains one of the main hotspots.

More than 70 percent of people in intensive care are in four French regions: Grand-Est, Haut-de-France, French Guiana and Ile-de-France, which includes Paris.

Meanwhile, the department of Mayenne in northwest France (Pays de la Loire region) has far surpassed the alert threshold, with 50.1 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. The threshold limit is 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe