France sees rise in Covid-19 cases, deaths as vigilance wanes
The Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo has voiced concern over an increase in Covid-19 related hospital admissions while France recorded 18 new fatalities in 24 hours.
Hidalgo said hospitals in Paris indicated a slight rise in the number of Covid-19 admissions after having recorded none in the last few weeks.
“We need to be very, very cautious. Hospitals and doctors have recorded an increase in the number of Covid-19 related cases even if is not yet alarming,” Hidalgo told France Info radio.
She warned that people around Paris were now being less vigilant.
“It was so hard to be confined for several months – especially for young people who felt they sacrificed a few months of their life and who now want to go out in groups.”
The French Public Health Agency on Thursday announced 18 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. It brings the total Covid-19 related fatalities to 30,138 since the beginning outbreak.
The agency said 16 departments across the country had seen increases in hospital admissions.
18 new #COVID19 related #deaths in last 24 hours in #France#Paris mayor @Anne_Hidalgo admits slight increase in #HospitalPlaylist admissions— zeenat hansrod (@zxnt) July 17, 2020
No #SocialDistancing in public #transport 👇🏽 where #metros (here @Ligne8_RATP) are packed pic.twitter.com/Y09t1IsfbM
More than 70 percent of people in intensive care are in four French regions: Grand-Est, Haut-de-France, French Guiana and Ile-de-France, which includes Paris.
Meanwhile, the department of Mayenne in northwest France (Pays de la Loire region) has far surpassed the alert threshold, with 50.1 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. The threshold limit is 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
