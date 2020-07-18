Skip to main content
Major fire breaks out at cathedral in Nantes, western France

Firefighters at work to put out a fire at the Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul cathedral in Nantes, western France, on July 18, 2020.
Firefighters at work to put out a fire at the Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul cathedral in Nantes, western France, on July 18, 2020. AFP - SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS
More than 100 firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a cathedral in the city of Nantes, western France, according to the emergency services.

At 10am local time, French television BFMTV reported that the fire had been contained. 

Firefighting crews were alerted just before 8am (0600 GMT) after flames were seen at the Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul de Nantes cathedral. 

From around 8:30am, flames were no longer visible but a plume of black smoke continued to flow from the nave.   

The Ouest-France website reported that the authorities were treating the incident as arson, with multiple ignition points identified. 

More to follow shortly

