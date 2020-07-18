Parisians pull out swimwear, masks and head for sand-free Covid-wise beach

Swimming pool at the Bassin de la Villette in northeast Paris

"Paris-Plages" urban beaches have opened in the French capital until the end of August. Paris City Hall is keen to offer the usual outdoor summer fun while respecting Covid-19 health measures. That means reduced numbers in the pool – and no sand.

Advertising Read more

For the 19th year running, Paris City Hall is providing free activities and open air swimming both in the city centre on a 3.5km strip on the banks of the Seine river and along the canal at the Bassin de la Villette in the northeast of town.

Paris mayor, Anne Hidalgo, inaugurated the annual event earlier Saturday, in a dinghy, wearing the customary mask.

A range of measures have been introduced to ensure health safety in the wake of Covid-19.

Time in the pools will be limited, and the water disinfected every two hours.

There’ll be “systematic cleaning of changing rooms, solariums and toilets”, Pierre Rabadan, deputy head of tourism minister at Paris City Hall, told Le Parisien.

To guarantee physical distancing, only 40 percent of the usual numbers will be allowed into the pools at any one time.

The wearing of masks is obligatory up until people leave the changing cubicles.

'100 percent protected'

In addition to swimming, some 50 activities are available: Tai chi, table football, zipwire, kayaking, petanque... But group activities such as volleyball are not allowed.

The big change this year is the sand, or lack of it.

“We preferred not to use sand, it’s a potential vector for the virus,” Rabadan said.

There’ll be no parasols either due to concerns that people would constantly handle them. Instead, fixed canvas canopies will provide much-needed shade.

There'll be no canvas deckchairs or parasols at this year's Paris-Plages REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People will still be able to chill out on hundreds of free deckchairs, but made of plastic rather than canvas, for ease of cleaning and disinfection.

“And no cushions, people will have to use their own towels,” François Dagnaud, mayor of the 19th arrondissement, told RFI.

“It’s 100 percent Paris-Plages, but 100 percent protected,” he said enthusiastically.

Hand sanitiser distributors will be positioned at information points and other places along the beach. Visitors will also be able to get free blood tests at mobile health centres on site.

“There’ll be more staff on site to ensure people respect the security and physical distancing measures,” Rabadan said.

Paris-Plages is open from 18 July to 30 August, daily, 10:00 to 20:00 – programme here.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe