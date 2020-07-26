Skip to main content
#Covid-19 recovery
France
Europe
International
Science & Technology
Culture
Drug Use

France to get tough on cannabis with on-the-spot fines of €200 for users

Issued on:

France holds Europe's top spot for cannabis use as users face €200 on-the-spot fines.
France holds Europe's top spot for cannabis use as users face €200 on-the-spot fines. AFP
Text by: David Roe with RFI
1 min

French police will start hitting users of illicit drugs, especially cannabis, with on-the-spot fines starting in September, Prime Minister Jean Castex said.

Advertising

Spot fines of €200 have already been tested in several French cities in recent weeks and will now be applied nationwide.

A French law dating back to 1970 allows for illicit drug use to be punished with up to a year in prison and fined with up to €3,750, but few users actually do jail time.

French people are Europe's leading consumers of cannabis and hold the number three spot for cocaine use.

The new measure would simplify police procedures by "inflicting punishment without delay", Castex said during a visit to the southern port city of Nice, and would be an efficient tool against sale points run by drug dealers "which are eating away at neighbourhoods".

If paid within two weeks the fine will be reduced to €150, but will rise to €450 unless settled within 45 days.

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Keep up to date with international news by downloading the RFI app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.