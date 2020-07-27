France to ban heated café terraces in citizen-driven anti-pollution initiative

A thing of the past: if you want to sit here next winter, remember to wear a warm coat.

Heated terraces at French bars and restaurants are to be outlawed starting next year, as part of a package of measures called for by a citizens' climate assembly aimed at reducing carbon emissions unveiled by the government on Monday.

President Emmanuel Macron has pledged bold action to tackle climate change, saying such efforts will be at the heart of the economic stimulus plan to help France recover from the Covid-19 crisis.

Following last year's Yellow Vest anti-government protests, the French leader set up a Citizen's Convention on Climate. The 150 randomly picked members announced dozens of proposals last month, including the ban on heating outdoor seating areas.

Café owners turned to outdoor seating when France extended its indoor smoking ban to restaurants and bars in 2008. Environmental activists deplored the change, saying it was a wasteful use of electricity or natural gas.

While a handful of French cities have already banned heated terraces, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has refused, saying businesses stand to lose a huge chunk of their revenues.

"People now understand that we are at risk and that, if we don't do anything, we'll have an ecological crisis after this health crisis," Macron's new Environment Minister Barbara Pompili told French daily Le Monde on Monday.

Among other measures to be introduced by decree in the coming months, building owners will be encouraged to improve insulation, and will be prohibited from installing coal or fuel oil furnaces.

No outright ban on shopping centres

New limits on development will also be rolled out to limit the "concreting" of natural areas, though the government held back from an outright ban against new shopping malls outside cities.

The measures, which emerged after a meeting of Macron's environmental defence council of top ministers on Monday, got a lukewarm response from environmental groups.

Clement Senechal of Greenpeace France said the proposals "push back any real change until 2023, after the end of Macron's term".

