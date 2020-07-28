Top tourist sites classified as regional parks in climate drive

Mont Ventoux (1,912m above sea level) is a sport-lover's paradise and one of the goals in the Tour de France. On Monday 27 July, it was designated as a regional park.

Two of France’s most iconic sites, the Mont Ventoux in the province region and the Bay of Somme in northern France have been classified as regional parks and a nature reserve, as part of efforts to safeguard the country's biodiversity.

One site is renowned for its lush vineyards, lavender hills and steep climb, while the other is cited for its rich fauna and flora, that includes an important seal colony.

The Mont Ventoux and Bay of Somme will now add a new attraction to their list, after the government on Monday designated them as regional parks and a nature reserve.

The move was announced at the end of an environmental defence council of top ministers and is part of government plans to implement the recommendations of a citizens' climate lobby.

'Enormous satisfaction'

While, the raft of measures that includes banning heated terraces, failed to impress some environmental groups, other observers gave a nod to plans to recognise the two tourist sites as protected areas.

Sea seals are seen on a sandbar at the Baie de Somme, in the French northern city of Saint-Valery-sur-Sommes, on August 5, 2016. AFP - PHILIPPE HUGUEN

"For our network, it is an enormous satisfaction," Michael Weber, head of the Regional Natural Parks of France told French website France Info.

"I think about all those who fought tirelessly to ensure that their territory is recognised and is classified as a regional natural park," he said.

For Weber, "it is not just about creating parks for the sake of it", the objective is to move towards "this transition that everyone is expecting".

