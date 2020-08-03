Post-Covid-19 scheduling clashes push Danish start for Tour de France to 2022
Following the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics and the Euro 2020 to 2021, Copenhagen’s mayor announced that the Tour de France in Denmark, scheduled for the same year, would now take place in 2022
The Tour de France starting from Copenhagen was initially scheduled for 2021.
However, with Denmark's hosting of the Euro 2020 carried over to next year, along with the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, the year 2021 looked overloaded with major sports events.
After disagreements on a 2021 date, organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) offered to postpone the Danish start till July 2022.
“We unfortunately have to wait a little longer," Copenhagen mayor Frank Jensen said on Monday.
Cycling across Denmark.
The Danish organisers didn't expect any changes to the planned routes, but according to Monday’s statement, they were to begin talks with the eight municipalities that the race would cross.
There was already talk of postponing the event last month.
Jensen had then acknowledged that any postponing would result in ‘an extra payment’ by Copenhagen to ASO.
