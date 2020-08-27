Paris judge slaps PSG football vandals with jail time, fines

Police fire tear gas on PSG supporters on the Avenue des Champs-Elysées, on 23 August, 2020, following the team's defeat in the Champions League final.

Fifteen people have faced court accused of looting, vandalism and violence during clashes that broke out in the French capital following Paris Saint-Germain's loss to Bayern Munich in Sunday night's Champions League final.

The most severe sentence was handed to an 18-year-old man from Aulnay-Sous-Bois, in the suburbs north of Paris, who received 10 months in prison after he was arrested while attempting to break the cash register of a pharmacy.

Aged between 18 and 30, the defendants were for the most part known to the police. Lighter sentences included fines and suspended prison terms.

A further 80 people are being investigated for their involvement in the looting of luxury shops on and near the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, and the Parc des Princes stadium south-west of Paris.

Throughout Sunday’s match, clashes took place between police, who used tear gas, and mostly young supporters armed with fireworks.

In total, 152 people were taken into custody – including 49 minors. France's Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said those responsible were "thugs who have nothing in common with real supporters".

Another round of 15 people were due to face court Wednesday.

