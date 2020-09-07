Frenchman accidentally blows up kitchen while swatting rogue fly

Flies and other insects are increasingly falling victim to electric racquets.

An elderly man in Dordogne, south-western France, has had a lucky escape after accidentally blowing up his kitchen while swatting a fly.

Local media reports say the 82-year-old, who lives alone, suffered only minor burns to his hand following the incident on Friday night in the village of Parcoul-Chenaud, in western Périgord.

The octogenarian had just prepared his evening meal when he was bothered by the fly, which he then zapped with an electric racquet designed to kill bugs, according to local daily Sud-Ouest.

Unbeknownst to the man, however, gas from a leaking bottle had been accumulating under the counter.

When the insect came into contact with the racquet’s electrical cords, a large explosion was ignited that destroyed the kitchen and damaged the roof of the house.

The man was taken to the hospital in Libourne, and then later rehoused at a campsite where he will remain why repairs are carried out to his home.

The fate of the fly was not known.

