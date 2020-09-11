Skip to main content
Al-Qaida issues threat to Charlie Hebdo over caricatures, says monitoring website

Twelve people died during the terrorist attack on Charlie Hebdo offices in January 2015.
Al-Qaida has threatened the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo which republished caricatures of the Prophet Mohamed just before the start of the trial of the alleged accomplices of the three attackers who killed 17 people in January 2015.

According to the US-based online monitoring news magazine Site, the group said that the assault on Charlie Hebdo was not a one-off incident.

Fourteen people, including three in absentia, face various charges for helping to organise the attacks that left 17 people dead in the Paris region.

Saïd Kouachi and his brother, Chérif, as well as Amédy Coulibaly died in shootouts with police after a three-day rampage targeting Charlie Hebdo, police officers and the kosher supermarket Hyper Cacher.

If found guilty, the accused face la range of sentences including life in prison for complicity in terrorism, 20 years for complicity in a terrorist enterprise or a 10 year term for complicity in organised crime. 

The trial, which started on 2 September, is expected to end in November.

 

 

 

 

   

