Covid-19 cases in France reach a new record driven by faster circulation

People waiting in line to be tested for Covid-19 in Paris, France.

France hit a new record for Covid-19 cases with a total of 13,498 confirmed cases within 24 hours as of Saturday, a new high since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

A six-fold increase in free testing for the virus in France as well as a faster circulation of the coronavirus bumped up the numbers, according to epidemiologists.

New cases now total 442,194 overall, while the seven-day average of new infections climbed to more than 9,700, compared with the end of May, when it was at 272, just after the end of the lockdown.

Deaths were up by 26 on Saturday, with a grand total of 31,274, while Friday deaths were a lot higher.

Part of the jump in the death toll on Friday was due to health authorities recording previously unrecorded cases in a hospital near Paris.

