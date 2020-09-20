Covid-19 cases in France reach a new record driven by faster circulation
Issued on:
France hit a new record for Covid-19 cases with a total of 13,498 confirmed cases within 24 hours as of Saturday, a new high since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
A six-fold increase in free testing for the virus in France as well as a faster circulation of the coronavirus bumped up the numbers, according to epidemiologists.
New cases now total 442,194 overall, while the seven-day average of new infections climbed to more than 9,700, compared with the end of May, when it was at 272, just after the end of the lockdown.
-
Covid-19 in France: More people in hospital, more in ICUs, more dead
-
Health minister says virus remains 'very active' in France, but no return to general lockdown
Deaths were up by 26 on Saturday, with a grand total of 31,274, while Friday deaths were a lot higher.
Part of the jump in the death toll on Friday was due to health authorities recording previously unrecorded cases in a hospital near Paris.
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe