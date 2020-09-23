France to declare Paris, other major cities ‘super red' Covid hotspots

New restrictions to rein in a surge of coronavirus cases are to be announced for Paris and other major French cities.

France is to raise the Covid-19 alert to its highest level in cities including Paris, amid surge in cases that will see virus hotspots declared “super red” or “scarlet” zones on a new map to be released Wednesday.

New restrictions including a potential ban on the sale of takeaway alcohol after 8pm, and on gatherings of more than 10 people, are to be announced as Health Minister Olivier Véran unveils an updated map of the virus’s circulation.

An unnamed government source told several French media outlets that areas already classified as red would be upgraded to the new, higher danger level. It is understood, however, that lockdowns will not be reimposed on any large cities.

Following a Defence Council meeting earlier Wednesday, President Emmanuel Macron confirmed "several decisions would be taken" – in particular for Paris.

In the past 24 hours, more than 10,000 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in France. Of those, 68 people died, bringing the country's overall death toll to at least 31,416.

