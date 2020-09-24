Skip to main content
#Covid19
France
Europe
International
Science & Technology
Culture
Spotlight on France

Spotlight on France podcast: We're back!

Issued on:

Audio 03:12
Spotlight on France
Spotlight on France © RFI
By: Sarah Elzas Follow | Alison Hird Follow
8 min

Spotlight on France is back, bringing you stories from France ‘beyond the baguette’. We have a brand-new line-up of stories and interviews, taking you around France as it's struggling with a resurgence of Covid-19 cases and trying to get back on its feet economically. New episodes every two weeks, starting Thursday 1 October. Find us wherever you get your podcasts, or on rfienglish.com.

Advertising

SPOTLIGHT ON FRANCE 24.09.20 We're Back

Spotlight on France with Sarah Elzas and Alison Hird.
Spotlight on France with Sarah Elzas and Alison Hird. © RFI

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Keep up to date with international news by downloading the RFI app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.