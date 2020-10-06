French MPs vote to reintroduce bee-killing insecticide to shore up sugar beet industry

Activists hold up a banner "Insecticides, killers of bees, No means no" to protest a government proposal to lift a ban on neonicotinoids, a pesticide blamed for harming bees. Paris, 23 September 2020,

A majority of French MPs have voted to approve a controversial provision authorising the temporary reintroduction of banned neonicotinoids - a class of insecticide - to save beet farmers from ravaging aphids, small sap-sucking insects. The agriculture minister says “there is no alternative”, but opponents of the bill disagree.

The vote in France’s lower assembly late Monday night came down in favour of sugar over honey. And appeared to support the economy over biodiversity, although the minister of agriculture, Julien Denormandie, was at pains to state the contrary.

“We are all against bee-killing insecticides,” Denormandie said, “but there is currently no alternative, chemical or agronomical, which is effective enough."

Biologist Freddie-Jean Richard, a researcher at the University of Poitiers, told RFI that alternatives do exist and could be further developed.

“Ladybirds adore aphids for example, even if they cost a bit more [than insecticides]. Nettle manure is also very effective.

“There are alternatives, but sometimes there are problems developing them on a big scale because of regional constraints or intensive farming or whatever.”

Farmer in Oye-Plage, in the north of France, shows a sugar beet leaf infected with the jaundice virus, 4 August 2020. DENIS CHARLET / AFP

Food sovereignty

France proudly banned the use of neonicotinoid-based insecticides in 2018, in line with EU directives. Such products are known to disrupt insects’ central nervous systems and have contributed to the collapse of swathes of France's honeybee colonies.

But sugar industry professionals say they need them to counter jaundice spread by green aphids which has led to severe drops in crop yields this year.

The reintroduction of seeds coated with neonicotinoids should make it possible to protect sugar yields. Otherwise the future of the industry and the 46,000 people it employs is under threat.

The derogation will come into effect from 2021.

"It is a difficult, important text, which does not seek to oppose economy and ecology," Denormandie pleaded. “The issue is our sovereignty.”

Sovereignty has become a hot button issue in France and the government argues that without the derogation, France will be put at a disadvantage compared to the dozen or so other European countries who use them.

“Killing a French sector to then import sugar from Poland, Germany or Belgium” is not an option, argues the government.

No one benefits

The government won the vote but not without opposition, particularly from the Left, the Greens and environmental groups like the Nicolas Hulot Foundation.

1⃣ - Les #néonicotinoïdes ont des effets dévastateurs sur les insectes pollinisateurs et sur la biodiversité

2⃣ - Les alternatives aux #pesticides existent et fonctionnent

3⃣ - Les français rejettent massivement ce recul inacceptable proposé par le gouvernement pic.twitter.com/BiOBl4yVyx — Fondation Nicolas Hulot (@FondationNH) October 5, 2020

“This new law will save neither bees nor agriculture,” tweeted the Nicolas Hulot Foundation. “The cost of bee extinction = €2.9 billion, Cost of bailing out beet growers = €77.5 million.”

The government maintains it cannot keep all the beet farmers afloat while waiting for a replacement to neonicotinoids and that it is investing some €7 million euros to “massively speed up research into alternatives”.

Richard insists the way forward is not, however, to replace one toxic product with another.

“Waiting for a new pesticide or insecticide that does the same thing but has a different name is not the solution,” she said.

“What’s for sure is that neonicotinoids have an impact of all living things, they alter the eco-system, they have very negative effects on pollinators which are already under threat, and on fish, amphibians, birds.”

In lifting the ban “we’re going to impact the whole ecosystem and the food chain, and the problem with pesticides is that they have a very long term effect”.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, head of the hard-Left France Unbowed party put forward a passionate if unsuccessful motion to stop the bill saying it was "an error" and promised to take it to the Court of Justice.

☠️ Le gouvernement veut ré-autoriser les pesticides néonicotinoïdes. Il en connaît la dangerosité pour la santé, la biodiversité et l’environnement. Il agit en connaissance de cause. Nous ferons donc un signalement devant la Cour de Justice de la République. #StopNéonicotinoïdes pic.twitter.com/4DrNVMUdTs — Jean-Luc Mélenchon (@JLMelenchon) October 6, 2020

