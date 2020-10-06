Police investigate after donkeys found mutilated in central France

French police are investigating after donkeys on a farm in the central Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region were found dead and mutilated at the weekend in incidents that resemble a recent spate of horse killings.

The two donkeys were found dead and mutilated by their owners in Chambon-sur-Dolore in central France on Sunday, police and media reported Monday.

Investigators were carrying out autopsies and toxicological analyses to determine the cause of death but officials said they suspected the deaths were voluntary acts.

“The leading hypothesis is of a voluntary assault and mutilations, even if death by natural causes cannot be excluded at this state,” presecutor Éric Maillaud told AFP agency Monday.

The animals were mutilated on their ears, muzzels, hindquarters and genitals, likely with what Maillaud called a sharp object.

The incident transpired in a valley in the open country, likely without witnesses.

Regional newspaper La Montagne reported the owners had seen the animals in their meadows the previous day and said they were in good health.

The incidents resemble a recent wave of animal mutilations and deaths across France mostly affecting horses and ponies but also donkeys and llamas.

The donkeys were not the first animals in the Puy-de-Dome department, in the central Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region, to have been affected by the apparent attacks.

“The list is growing,” Maillaud said. “There have been five incidents of this kind in the Puy-de-Dome.”

