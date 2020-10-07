Covid-19 cases rise across France with over 1,400 in intensive care

Members of the medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Hopital Europeen hospital in Marseille, France, September 8, 2020

The number of Covid-19 patients currently hospitalized in intensive care in France increased slightly on Tuesday, to 1,417, or 8 patients more than the previous day. The proportion of positive tests has now reached 9 %, according to official figures

Over the past 24 hours, 168 new patients with the most severe form of the disease had to be admitted to intensive care units, according to the daily report from the French public health agency, ARS.

The current national capacity of resuscitation beds is estimated at around 5,000.

A total of 7,377 patients are currently hospitalized for Covid-19, including 829 who were admitted in the last 24 hours.

Hospital indicators are important for monitoring the evolution of the epidemic, since the main issue is to prevent hospitals, particularly intensive care units, from being overwhelmed by a massive influx of patients.

Île-de-France: "50% des lits en réanimation" pourraient être occupés par des patients Covid "d'ici 10 à 15 jours", selon l'ARShttps://t.co/3S4q8ua1eJ pic.twitter.com/IAFBmpvcXL — BFMTV (@BFMTV) October 5, 2020

Fears of ICU overload

At the peak of the epidemic, at the beginning of April, more than 7,000 patients were hospitalized in shifts, sometimes with 400 admissions per day.

In addition, 65 people have died from Covid in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of deaths since the start of the epidemic to 32,364.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate (proportion of positive tests compared to the total tests carried out) continues to increase rapidly, to 9%, compared to 8.6% the day before and 8.2% on Sunday.

New restriction measures

The Ile-de-France Regional Health Agency also indicated on Tuesday that the occupancy rate of beds in intensive care units by patients with Covid-19 continued to increase to over 40% against 37% on Monday.

This represents 449 people admitted to intensive care units, out of 2,393 Covid-19 patients hospitalized in the most populous region of France (12 million inhabitants).

Faced with the progression of the epidemic in the Paris region, new restriction measures came into force on Tuesday in the French capital and in three departments of the inner suburbs (Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de- Marne), including the closing of bars.

Restaurants can remain open but must respect reinforced health protocols. It applies in all high alert zones, including Aix-Marseille where restaurants had to shut down a week ago.

(With Wires)

