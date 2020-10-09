Macron welcomes home Sophie Pétronin after four years as hostage in Mali

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) stands next to French aid worker Sophie Petronin (C) who is welcomed by her family after suspected jihadist hostage-takers freed the 75-year-old from nearly four years of captivity in Mali upon her arrival at the Villacoublay military airport near Paris on October 9, 2020. - Petronin was released along with a top Malian politician and two Italian hostages late on October 8, 2020. The last French citizen known to have been held hostage anywhere in the world since her abduction in 2016, a white-robed Petronin was embraced by her son as she touched down in Mali's capital, Bamako. (Photo by GONZALO FUENTES / POOL / AFP)

Children's charity worker Sophie Pétronin has returned to France after nearly four years as a hostage in Mali. She was welcomed by President Emmanuel Macron, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and her family.

Advertising Read more

The 75-year-old arrived at Villacoublay airbase just outside Paris around midday on Friday.

Petronin and Macron had been expected to make a brief statement at the airbase, but after an hour talking with her family, she decided she did not want to make any comment.

Before leaving, Macron tweeted his delight at her safe return.

Les Français se réjouissent avec moi de vous revoir enfin chère Sophie Pétronin. Bienvenue chez vous ! pic.twitter.com/OMmrLnBnY7 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 9, 2020

On Thursday, Macron spoke of his immense relief over the release of the last French hostage in the world.

Pétronin, who had been in Mali since the end of 1990s, was abducted by gunmen on 24 December, 2016, in the northern city of Gao.

There were concerns about Pétronin's health after a 2018 video showed her looking emaciated. The footage triggered alarm among her family who urged Macron to negotiate with her captors.

She was set free on Thursday along with Malian politician Soumaila Cissé and two Italian nationals Nicola Chiacchio and Pier Luigi Maccalli.

Video on social media showed Pétronin descending from a plane to an emotional greeting from her son in Bamako.

Cissé followed her and was also embraced by relatives. "It was a difficult period, but it has been overcome," the 70-year-old told AFP.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe