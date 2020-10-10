Paris mayor calls for departure of city councillor at centre of rape case

Pierre Aidenbaum (centre) and Anne Hidalgo during the 2014 Paris mayoral campaign.

The mayor of the French capital, Anne Hidalgo, has called for the immediate resignation from the Paris city council of her former deputy Pierre Aidenbaum, who faces charges of rape and sexual assault following accusations by a co-worker.

Pierre Aidenbaum, 78, resigned from his post as deputy mayor last month, in the wake of revelations that he was accused of sexual harassment by a colleague.

Questioned by a judge on Friday, Aidenbaum has since been charged with rape and sexual assault.

He has been forbidden any contact with the alleged victim or other potential witnesses, and may not enter or approach the Paris mayor's offices.

Aidenbaum has been an elected city official for the past 31 years, and served as Socialist mayor of the capital's third district before becoming Hidalgo's deputy in July.

He says he is "shocked" by the accusations. His lawyer said her client was stunned by the nature of the accusations, and by the suffering described by his alleged victim.

Aidenbaum will have no further public comment to make, she continued, saying that he will reserve his comments for the investigating judge.

Administration already under pressure

Aidenbaum's resignation last month came after another deputy to Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Christophe Girard, quit in July.

Opposition politicians and women's groups had demanded Girard's suspension over ties to Gabriel Matzneff, a writer who has never hidden his preference for sex with adolescent girls and boys.

Girard has since himself been accused of sexually abusing a minor in a New York Times report he has vehemently denied.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has described the situation facing her former deputy as "very complicated" from a human point of view, and has called for the legal process to be allowed work calmly.

She added, however, that the administration of the city of Paris will maintain a policy of zero tolerance in all cases of sexual or moral harassment.

