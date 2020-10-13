 Skip to main content
France rolls out €1,000 grant for second-hand electric cars

As well as financial incentives for purchase of electric cars, more recharging stations are to be built.
Text by: Amanda Morrow with RFI
France has announced the creation of a no-strings-attached grant of 1,000 euros for the purchase of second-hand electric cars.

Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told Le Parisien on Monday the “ecological bonus” would be available to everyone everywhere in France who buys a used vehicle that is fully electric.

The grant, which will not be means-tested, was first mooted in September as part of the government’s 100-billion-euro post-confinememnt economic recovery plan. Djebbari said France would “devote 2 billion euros to clean cars” as part of the strategy.

He added that the 7,000-euro bonus for the purchase of a brand new electrical vehicle would drop back to 6,000 from 1 January 2021.

Market downturn

France’s automobile market collapsed in the first half of 2020, with sales falling by 38 percent. Sales of 100 percent electric cars, by contrast, have been doing well compared to the same period last year.

As well as financial incentives for purchase of electric cars, more recharging stations are to be built, Djebbari added.

“Originally the government set a target of 100,000 recharging points by the end of 2022…That’s now been brought forward by a year, to the end of 2021,” he said.

To improve the distance electric cars will be able to travel, the government also intends to invest 100 million euros in hundreds of rapid recharging stations that are to be installed along national roads and motorways.

 

