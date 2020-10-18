Paris under Covid-19 curfew [in photos]

Empty streets are seen in Montmartre during the 9 pm to 6 am curfew that started in Paris - and eight other French cities - on 17 October in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Just before 9 pm on Saturday, restaurant in Paris closed their doors and people rushed to go back home to respect a strict curfew put in place to slow the coronavirus outbreak. The streets of the City of Light were deserted where it is usually common to sit down to a meal after 9 pm.

Advertising Read more

The French government announced on Wednesday a 9 pm to 6 am curfew for densely-populated Paris and eight other French cities -- some 20 million inhabitants -- and imposed a limit of six on home gatherings blamed for a large proportion of new coronavirus infections.

On Saturday, a total of 1,350 police and gendarmes were deployed in Paris and its suburbs to ensure compliance with the latest restrictions -- the strictest since a two-month lockdown ended in May.

Curfews are also in place in the cities of Lille, Lyon, Toulouse, Montpellier, Saint-Etienne, Aix-Marseille, Rouen and Grenoble.

The curfew will remain in place for at least four weeks.

► The photos below were shot during Paris curfew on Saturday night.

A waiter closes a bar terrace in Paris on Saturday 17 October, 2020. The monthlong curfew came into effect Friday at midnight in Paris and a dozen other French cities. © AP/Lewis Joly

A waiter closes a bar terrace in Paris on Saturday 17 October, 2020. The monthlong curfew came into effect Friday at midnight in Paris and a dozen other French cities. © AP/Lewis Joly

Empty streets in Montmartre during the late-night curfew imposed in Paris from 9pm to 6am starting on 17 October, 2020. © Reuters/Charles Platiau

Empty streets around the Moulin Rouge cabaret during the late-night curfew in Paris, 17 October, 2020. © Reuters/Charles Platiau

Walking the dog is allowed during curfew if you carry a certificate with you. © Reuters/Charles Platiau

Empty Place de la Madeleine during curfew in Paris on 17 October, 2020. © AP/Lewis Joly

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe